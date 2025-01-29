The Hopeful Theatre Project to Present Inaugural 'After Dark' Production LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hopeful Theatre Project will present their first "After Dark" production, the cult classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors," running from March 6 to 9, 2025.

About the Show

"Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers a peculiar plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises Seymour fame and fortune in exchange for a sinister diet. As Audrey II's influence grows, Seymour faces moral dilemmas that lead to unexpected consequences.

Why You Can't Miss It

Edgy and Immersive Experience: As the debut of their "After Dark" series, this production offers a mature, immersive theatrical experience designed for audiences seeking something beyond the ordinary.

Incredible Local Talent: Their dedicated team of performers and creatives brings this darkly comedic tale to life with passion and precision.

A Performance with a Purpose: Proceeds from this production benefit The Hopeful Theatre Project's mission to bring hope, love, and aid to the community through the performing arts.

Rated PG-13. Parental Discretion Advised.

Moments of moderate and domestic violence, brief strong language, thematic elements that could be disturbing for younger children, suggestive content, and drug use.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the website at https://thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing or by calling the Box Office at (214) 233-6557. Given the limited run and anticipated demand, early booking is recommended.

Cast and Production Team

Cast List:

Seymour Krelborn: Dakota James

Audrey: Jessica Holt

Mr. Mushnik: Dan Servetnick

Orin Scrivello: Alfredo Tamayo

The Plant (Audrey II): Essence Chicoine & LaMar Staton

Ronnette: Jennise Streaty

Crystal: Asaysha Mckenzee

Chiffon: Ursula Villarreal

Ensemble/Swings: Mimi Adams, Bryson Beavers, Teil Marks, Karl Martin, Zachariah Medina, and Keah Young

Production Team:

Comments