The Hopeful Theatre Project to Present Inaugural 'After Dark' Production LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Performances will run from from March 6 to 9, 2025.

By: Jan. 29, 2025
The Hopeful Theatre Project will present their first "After Dark" production, the cult classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors," running from March 6 to 9, 2025.

About the Show

"Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers a peculiar plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises Seymour fame and fortune in exchange for a sinister diet. As Audrey II's influence grows, Seymour faces moral dilemmas that lead to unexpected consequences.

Why You Can't Miss It

  • Edgy and Immersive Experience: As the debut of their "After Dark" series, this production offers a mature, immersive theatrical experience designed for audiences seeking something beyond the ordinary.

  • Incredible Local Talent: Their dedicated team of performers and creatives brings this darkly comedic tale to life with passion and precision.

  • A Performance with a Purpose: Proceeds from this production benefit The Hopeful Theatre Project's mission to bring hope, love, and aid to the community through the performing arts.

Rated PG-13. Parental Discretion Advised.

Moments of moderate and domestic violence, brief strong language, thematic elements that could be disturbing for younger children, suggestive content, and drug use.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the website at https://thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing or by calling the Box Office at (214) 233-6557. Given the limited run and anticipated demand, early booking is recommended.

Cast and Production Team

Cast List:

  • Seymour Krelborn: Dakota James

  • Audrey: Jessica Holt

  • Mr. Mushnik: Dan Servetnick

  • Orin Scrivello: Alfredo Tamayo

  • The Plant (Audrey II): Essence Chicoine & LaMar Staton

  • Ronnette: Jennise Streaty

  • Crystal: Asaysha Mckenzee

  • Chiffon: Ursula Villarreal

  • Ensemble/Swings: Mimi Adams, Bryson Beavers, Teil Marks, Karl Martin, Zachariah Medina, and Keah Young

Production Team:




