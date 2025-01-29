The Hopeful Theatre Project to Present Inaugural 'After Dark' Production LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Performances will run from from March 6 to 9, 2025.
The Hopeful Theatre Project will present their first "After Dark" production, the cult classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors," running from March 6 to 9, 2025.
"Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers a peculiar plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises Seymour fame and fortune in exchange for a sinister diet. As Audrey II's influence grows, Seymour faces moral dilemmas that lead to unexpected consequences.
Why You Can't Miss It
Edgy and Immersive Experience: As the debut of their "After Dark" series, this production offers a mature, immersive theatrical experience designed for audiences seeking something beyond the ordinary.
Incredible Local Talent: Their dedicated team of performers and creatives brings this darkly comedic tale to life with passion and precision.
A Performance with a Purpose: Proceeds from this production benefit The Hopeful Theatre Project's mission to bring hope, love, and aid to the community through the performing arts.
Rated PG-13. Parental Discretion Advised.
Moments of moderate and domestic violence, brief strong language, thematic elements that could be disturbing for younger children, suggestive content, and drug use.
Ticket Information
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the website at https://thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing or by calling the Box Office at (214) 233-6557. Given the limited run and anticipated demand, early booking is recommended.
Cast and Production Team
Cast List:
Seymour Krelborn: Dakota James
Audrey: Jessica Holt
Mr. Mushnik: Dan Servetnick
Orin Scrivello: Alfredo Tamayo
The Plant (Audrey II): Essence Chicoine & LaMar Staton
Ronnette: Jennise Streaty
Crystal: Asaysha Mckenzee
Chiffon: Ursula Villarreal
Ensemble/Swings: Mimi Adams, Bryson Beavers, Teil Marks, Karl Martin, Zachariah Medina, and Keah Young
Producer: Kristi Lee Smith
Director/Choreographer: Joshua Sherman
Music Director: Rachel Davies
Stage Manager: Rachel Harmon
Technical Director/Set Designer: Conor Clark
Props Master & Production Manager: Kate Kimmis
Props Master Assistant: Miles Johnson
Videos