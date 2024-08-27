The Eisemann Center To Present A Conversation With Mandy Patinkin And Kathryn Grody

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2024-2025 season with A Conversation with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody moderated by their son Gideon Grodin-Patinkin on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

Together on social media, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody shared hilarious nuggets of their "uninterrupted togetherness," thoughts on marriage, and 100s of other topics, entertaining millions during the COVID shutdown. Now they are hitting the road with A Conversation with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, a live in-person evening full of family stories, professional anecdotes, and glimpses into their 40+ years of mostly marital bliss.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony Award-winning actor whose versatile career spans Broadway, film, television, and concert stages worldwide. Known for his roles in Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, The Princess Bride, and Homeland, Mandy has captivated audiences with his powerful performances and musical talent. Alongside his professional achievements, Mandy is a passionate social activist, supporting numerous humanitarian causes.

Kathryn Grody is an award-winning actress and writer, celebrated for her Off-Broadway performances and her autobiographical play A Mom's Life. She has appeared in films such as Limbo and My Bodyguard, and is deeply committed to social justice, working with organizations like the International Rescue Committee.

Tickets start at $55 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More