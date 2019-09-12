The Dallas Opera And NorthPark Center Present THE FABRIC OF OPERA: THE WINSPEAR WORLD PREMIERES

The Dallas Opera and NorthPark Center are proud to present rarely-exhibited historic costumes from the private collection of The Dallas Opera.

The all-new FABRIC OF OPERA exhibition, building on the popular success of last year's inaugural display, will be on view from September 13, 2019 through November 6, 2019 at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75225. The exhibition is located on Level One near Neiman Marcus.

This year's exhibition will consist of spectacular costumes created for The Dallas Opera by some of the finest design talents in the world-including Tony Award winners Jane Greenwood and Bob Crowley, renowned British set and costume designer Gary McCann, and Drama Desk Award winner David C. Woolard. The new exhibition will showcase designs specifically created for The Dallas Opera world premieres at the Winspear Opera House (2009-2019) during the company's first decade in this critically-acclaimed venue.

"We were delighted by the chance to create a second edition of The Fabric of Opera, and happy to renew our partnership with NorthPark Center," said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO.

"As The Dallas Opera celebrates a successful decade in the Winspear Opera House, it seemed only natural to focus on the world premieres that helped put the company in the international spotlight."

The Fabric of Opera: The Winspear World Premieres, curated by Dallas Opera set and costume designer Tommy Bourgeois, will showcase characters and costumes--both real and fantastical.

NorthPark Center visitors will get close-up views of the meticulously-researched outfits of nineteenth century seafarers, modern day mountaineers, contemporary opera stars, and the imaginary denizens of the North Pole-including sprightly elves and a young man named Nick. It will also include revealing commentary from the composers and librettists who poured themselves into these important contemporary works.





