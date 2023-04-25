The Cliburn Presents Free Concerts In Lewisville, Plano, Dallas, And Southlake
Concerts will feature two phenomenal past Junior competitors.
Leading up to the third edition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, taking place this June in Dallas, Texas, the Cliburn presents a series of free Cliburn in the Community concerts this May, featuring two phenomenal past Junior competitors. Full schedule is below.
Korean pianist Jiwon Yang, now 21, took home third prize at the most recent Cliburn Junior in 2019. Currently studying on a full scholarship at the Mannes School of Music, she has since performed at Carnegie Hall's Weill Hall, Steinway Hall New York, the Mannes Sounds Festival, and the American Yacht Club. Amir Siraj-who competed in the first-ever Cliburn Junior in 2015-has performed at the Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, Millennium Park, and Carnegie Hall, and for the heads of state of Korea, Canada, and Jordan; now 23, he also graduated from Harvard last year with his master's in astrophysics, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021, and made a scientific discovery that CNN called one of ten "extraordinary cosmic revelations" in 2022.
Cliburn in the Community provides the experience of live classical music performance for free to a broad audience through partnerships with vibrant venues and organizations throughout North Texas. The program brings in young, emerging artists for weeklong residencies to include performances and other community engagement opportunities. For more information, visit cliburn.org/community.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, May 2 - 7:30 p.m.
Concert with Jiwon Yang, piano
Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St
Lewisville, TX 75057
RSVP required.
Wednesday, May 3 - 6:30 p.m.
Concert and Conversation with Jiwon Yang, piano
with Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra
420 Maplelawn Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Conservatory auditions, life as a music major, and other topics; geared toward high school music students.
Tuesday, May 16 - 4:00 p.m.
Concert with Amir Siraj, piano
with Downtown Dallas
Pegasus Plaza
1500 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Outdoor event. Beer and wine samples available.
Wednesday, May 17 - 5:30 p.m.
Concert and Conversation with Amir Siraj, piano
Spark! Dallas
1409 Botham Jean Blvd #004
Dallas, TX 75215
RSVP required.
Thursday, May 18 - 7:00 p.m.
Concert with Amir Siraj, piano
with Apex Arts League
Grace Chapel at White's Chapel
185 S White Chapel Blvd
Southlake, TX 76092