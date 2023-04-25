The Cliburn Presents Free Concerts In Lewisville, Plano, Dallas, And Southlake

Leading up to the third edition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, taking place this June in Dallas, Texas, the Cliburn presents a series of free Cliburn in the Community concerts this May, featuring two phenomenal past Junior competitors. Full schedule is below.

Korean pianist Jiwon Yang, now 21, took home third prize at the most recent Cliburn Junior in 2019. Currently studying on a full scholarship at the Mannes School of Music, she has since performed at Carnegie Hall's Weill Hall, Steinway Hall New York, the Mannes Sounds Festival, and the American Yacht Club. Amir Siraj-who competed in the first-ever Cliburn Junior in 2015-has performed at the Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, Millennium Park, and Carnegie Hall, and for the heads of state of Korea, Canada, and Jordan; now 23, he also graduated from Harvard last year with his master's in astrophysics, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021, and made a scientific discovery that CNN called one of ten "extraordinary cosmic revelations" in 2022.

Cliburn in the Community provides the experience of live classical music performance for free to a broad audience through partnerships with vibrant venues and organizations throughout North Texas. The program brings in young, emerging artists for weeklong residencies to include performances and other community engagement opportunities. For more information, visit cliburn.org/community.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 2 - 7:30 p.m.

Concert with Jiwon Yang, piano

Lewisville Grand Theater

100 N Charles St

Lewisville, TX 75057

RSVP required.

Wednesday, May 3 - 6:30 p.m.

Concert and Conversation with Jiwon Yang, piano

with Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra

420 Maplelawn Dr

Plano, TX 75075

Conservatory auditions, life as a music major, and other topics; geared toward high school music students.

Tuesday, May 16 - 4:00 p.m.

Concert with Amir Siraj, piano

with Downtown Dallas

Pegasus Plaza

1500 Main St

Dallas, TX 75201

Outdoor event. Beer and wine samples available.

Wednesday, May 17 - 5:30 p.m.

Concert and Conversation with Amir Siraj, piano

Spark! Dallas

1409 Botham Jean Blvd #004

Dallas, TX 75215

RSVP required.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:00 p.m.

Concert with Amir Siraj, piano

with Apex Arts League

Grace Chapel at White's Chapel

185 S White Chapel Blvd

Southlake, TX 76092