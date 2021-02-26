Texas Ballet Theater's Fort Worth Facility Suffers Winter Storm Damage

Texas Ballet Theater sustained catastrophic damage to its Fort Worth facility due to a water pipe break during Winter Storm Uri, the company announced in an email to patrons Wednesday.

All specialized sprung ballet floors in the nonprofit ballet company's studios were destroyed, among other damages. Staff and volunteers came together quickly to initiate immediate recovery efforts, including removing technology and furniture from affected areas and transporting all contents of the wardrobe department to offsite warehouses.

Company dancer rehearsals for this spring's digital Mixed Repertoire performances and student performances will temporarily move to the nonprofit's studios in Richardson while the Fort Worth facility is inoperable. The company is exploring more options for longer-term temporary studio space.

"It's a heartbreaking situation, but the events of the past year have shown us that we have a resilient community," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "The support we've received to our Relief Fund inspires us as we take the next steps in this process."

TBT leadership continues to manage immediate needs while strategizing how to restore operations in accordance with its long-term vision.

To support TBT, visit the company's website at www.texasballettheater.org.