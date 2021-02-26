Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Ballet Theater's Fort Worth Facility Suffers Winter Storm Damage

All specialized sprung ballet floors in the nonprofit ballet company's studios were destroyed, among other damages.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Texas Ballet Theater's Fort Worth Facility Suffers Winter Storm Damage

Texas Ballet Theater sustained catastrophic damage to its Fort Worth facility due to a water pipe break during Winter Storm Uri, the company announced in an email to patrons Wednesday.

All specialized sprung ballet floors in the nonprofit ballet company's studios were destroyed, among other damages. Staff and volunteers came together quickly to initiate immediate recovery efforts, including removing technology and furniture from affected areas and transporting all contents of the wardrobe department to offsite warehouses.

Company dancer rehearsals for this spring's digital Mixed Repertoire performances and student performances will temporarily move to the nonprofit's studios in Richardson while the Fort Worth facility is inoperable. The company is exploring more options for longer-term temporary studio space.

"It's a heartbreaking situation, but the events of the past year have shown us that we have a resilient community," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "The support we've received to our Relief Fund inspires us as we take the next steps in this process."

TBT leadership continues to manage immediate needs while strategizing how to restore operations in accordance with its long-term vision.

To support TBT, visit the company's website at www.texasballettheater.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ask Me About Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
If You Don't Clap Sweatshirt
Point Me Toward The Stage T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Dallas Stories
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents LIVES OF THE SAINTS: A Collection of Six Short Plays Photo

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents LIVES OF THE SAINTS: A Collection of Six Short Plays

Theatre Arlington Receives $80,000 Operational Grant Photo

Theatre Arlington Receives $80,000 Operational Grant

Diamond Schmitt Completes Buddy Holly Hall In Lubbock, Texas Photo

Diamond Schmitt Completes Buddy Holly Hall In Lubbock, Texas

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Now Completed Photo

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Now Completed


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Wesleyan To Present Original Musical BIBLIOPHILIA
  • Texas Ballet Theater's Fort Worth Facility Suffers Winter Storm Damage
  • MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents LIVES OF THE SAINTS: A Collection of Six Short Plays
  • Theatre Arlington Receives $80,000 Operational Grant