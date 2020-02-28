Texas Ballet Theater Will Present Trio of Performances for Next Production

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present Image, Imbue and Bartok at Bass Performance Hall March 27-29, 2020.

The trio of performances is the company's second mixed repertoire production of its 2019-2020 season, following Jonathan Watkins' Crash and the world premiere of Ma Cong's Firebird in February.

Image, choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., tells the story of American icon Marilyn Monroe and follows her troubled life. Bartok also features choreography by Stevenson, a showcase of neoclassical dance set to music by composer Béla Bartók.

Imbue returns to the Bass Performance Hall stage after its world premiere by TBT in 2017. It's a modern piece by choreographer Garrett Smith, with contemporary movement, plastic tutus and monochromatic hues with music by Philip Glass.

The performance lasts approximately two hours with two included intermissions. Tickets range from $25 to $125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877-828-9200.





