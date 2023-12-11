Texas Ballet Theater Will Host Koslow After Dark Fashion Show

The event is on Wednesday, December 13th.
POPULAR
On Wednesday, December 13th, Texas Ballet Theater, in partnership with Neiman Marcus, will present Koslow After Dark, an evening version of the highly popular daytime fashion show and luncheon that has thrilled audiences for thirty years. The event kicks off with a Champagne reception at 6:00 PM in the lobby of Bass Performance Hall, followed by a blockbuster show, with fashions modeled by TBT dancers, and a post-performance dinner.
TBT is also honored to collaborate with Dr. Rob Lavinsky, owner of The Arkenstone, a Richardson gallery of museum-quality minerals. Specimens from Dr. Lavinsky's stunning collection will provide visual splendor at the gala dinner.
Koslow After Dark is chaired by TBT board member Glenn Adams and his wife, Melinda. The leadership of the Adamses has been instrumental in creating what promises to be an extraordinary evening. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that combines the artistic beauty of ballet, the latest in fashion, and treasures of the natural world.
For more information, please visit Click Here.
Videos
|It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)
|White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|Into the Woods
Upright Theatre Company (2/16-3/17)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Music Hall at Fair Park (1/23-2/04)
|TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
|Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Artisan Center Theater (4/12-5/04)CAST
|Finding Nemo JR
Artisan Center Theater (7/05-7/27)CAST
|The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!)
The VORTEX (12/15-12/30)
|Charlotte's Web
Artisan Center Theater (5/10-6/01)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You