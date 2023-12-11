Texas Ballet Theater Will Host Koslow After Dark Fashion Show

On Wednesday, December 13th, Texas Ballet Theater, in partnership with Neiman Marcus, will present Koslow After Dark, an evening version of the highly popular daytime fashion show and luncheon that has thrilled audiences for thirty years. The event kicks off with a Champagne reception at 6:00 PM in the lobby of Bass Performance Hall, followed by a blockbuster show, with fashions modeled by TBT dancers, and a post-performance dinner.

TBT is also honored to collaborate with Dr. Rob Lavinsky, owner of The Arkenstone, a Richardson gallery of museum-quality minerals. Specimens from Dr. Lavinsky's stunning collection will provide visual splendor at the gala dinner.

Koslow After Dark is chaired by TBT board member Glenn Adams and his wife, Melinda. The leadership of the Adamses has been instrumental in creating what promises to be an extraordinary evening. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that combines the artistic beauty of ballet, the latest in fashion, and treasures of the natural world.

