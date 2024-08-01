Texas Ballet Theater Texas Ballet Theater Announces New Principal For Dallas Preston Center School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Ballet Theater has named Kyle Seguin as Principal of its new Dallas Preston Center school. With an extensive background in professional dance and dance education, Seguin will lead the campus as it welcomes students for the first time this fall.

Seguin's dance career has taken him across the U.S.. He was a dancer with the Alabama Ballet under the leadership of Wes Chapman and Roger VanFleteren before serving as Academy Ballet Master at the Joffrey Ballet and founding West Suburban Ballet Conservatory outside of Chicago. He has been recognized for his outstanding work as a teacher and choreographer with numerous awards, including the Outstanding Teacher Award at Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) and the Outstanding Classical Coach Award at Universal Ballet Competition (UBC).

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Texas Ballet Theater team as School Principal," Seguin said. "With the support of the premier professional ballet company of North Texas, our new Preston Center location will serve Dallas proper by providing aspiring dancers of all ages with unique dance opportunities and unparalleled dance training."

Yvonne Leffel, TBT's Director of Schools, said, "Kyle's extensive experience and dedication to ballet education make him the perfect fit for our Preston Center school. We are confident that under his leadership, our students will thrive and continue to reach new heights in their dance training."

The Dallas Preston Center school will offer a comprehensive curriculum for students of all ages, providing them with the highest quality dance education. With Seguin at the helm, TBT is excited to further enrich the Dallas arts community and nurture the next generation of dancers.

Those interested in receiving updates about the Dallas-Preston Center school, including when registration for fall classes starts, may complete an interest form on TBT's website: https://texasballettheater.org/dallas-preston-center/.

