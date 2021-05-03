Texas Ballet Theater Returns To The Stage With Outdoor Performances

Texas Ballet Theater will present Ballet al Fresco, a showcase of classic and contemporary ballet, May 14-16 at Strauss Square on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus.

Ballet al Fresco will be the nonprofit ballet company's first live, onstage performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature select solos and duets from Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Sylvia and more, all choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.

The program also includes Afternoon of a Faun, a world premiere pas de deux by Stevenson.

TBT will present the production at Strauss Square, the outdoor theater at AT&T Performing Arts Center, which has lawn seating. Patrons can bring blankets and low-profile chairs for seating and will be required to wear masks or face coverings when not seated.

General admission lawn seating is $45 per ticket and VIP tickets, which include reserved table seating, are $75 each. Patrons can purchase tickets on TBT's website or by calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.

For more information about Ballet al Fresco, visit TBT's website.