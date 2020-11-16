Texas Ballet Theater Presents THE NUTCKRACKER and THE NUTTY NUTCRACKER Digitally

The Nutcracker will be presented December 14-26, 2020.

Texas Ballet Theater will present a filmed production of Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s The Nutcracker online December 14-26, 2020, to keep the holiday spirit alive amid COVID-19.

The nonprofit ballet company cancelled its annual run of the production due to pandemic-related safety restrictions both within the company and at its performance venues in Dallas and Fort Worth. Instead, TBT will offer a full-length film of The Nutcracker that patrons can enjoy directly on the company's website, www.texasballettheater.org.

"The Nutcracker is part of so many families' holiday traditions, and this year they can keep that tradition going by watching from the safety and comfort of their homes," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "We are excited to offer this alternative and connect with audiences in our Dallas-Fort Worth community and beyond."

Digital tickets are $30 and include access to a new, 30-minute version of The Nutty Nutcracker, the company's popular annual spoof. Traditionally a one-night-only event, patrons can watch The Nutty Nutcracker on TBT's website as well.

The pandemic also disrupted the company's annual matinee performances for local elementary school students. This year, TBT will instead offer the filmed performance of The Nutcracker directly to schools and school districts, including Dallas ISD.

Tickets are priced per household and patrons can purchase them through the company's Box Office, either online or by calling 877-828-9200 option 1.

To learn more or to connect with TBT, visit www.texasballettheater.org or follow the company on social media @txballettheater.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You