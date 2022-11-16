Texas Ballet Theater Announces Final Performance of THE NUTTY NUTCRACKER

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has announced that the December 16, 2022 performance of The Nutty Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth will be the company's last presentation, after 12 seasons, of the pop culture-infused parody for the coming years.

This change comes as former Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., transitions into his new role as Artistic Director Laureate. Acting Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe, former Associate Artistic Director, will create the programming for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, marking a shift in the nonprofit ballet company's artistic vision.

TBT will continue to present all other holiday events and productions, which include the Tutu Chic Fashion Show and Luncheon in Dallas, the Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon in Fort Worth, the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea and the full five-week production of Ben Stevenson's The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, as well as a variety of performances for schools in the DFW Metroplex.

"We are sad to see this long-standing tradition come to an end at TBT, but we are excited for the future and look forward to starting new traditions that will be as fun for the audiences, and dancers, as Nutty," said Tim O'Keefe, Acting Artistic Director, Texas Ballet Theater.

The Nutty Nutcracker is sponsored in part by The M.R. and Evelyn Hudson Foundation. Patrons can purchase tickets online at texasballetheater.org or by calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.