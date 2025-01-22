TRAILBLAZING WOMEN OF COUNTRY Comes To The Eisemann Center In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:00 PM, the Hill Performance Hall at the Eisemann Center will come alive with the stories, songs, and spirit of three legendary icons of country music—Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton—in Trailblazing Women of Country.

This dynamic tribute honors three trailblazing women who transformed country music. Featuring soloists Rissi Palmer, the first Black female country artist to break onto the Billboard Hot Country Singles Charts since Dona Mason in 1987, and Kristina Train, a powerhouse vocalist based in Nashville, the performance will be supported by an all-female, five-member band. Together, they will celebrate the lasting legacies of these Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, whose voices, artistry, and fearless storytelling continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

Through chart-topping hits and record-breaking achievements, Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly wove themes of contemporary womanhood into the rich tapestry of country music. Each artist defied restrictive gender norms, offering an empowered and authentic perspective on the challenges women faced in their time. Songs like Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and “Coat of Many Colors” resonate as powerful anthems of independence, resilience, and identity.

As the nation continues to reflect on the evolving roles of women in society, Trailblazing Women of Country offers a heartfelt and joyous tribute to the enduring influence of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton—pioneers who broke barriers and left an indelible mark on music history.

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

Comments