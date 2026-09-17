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THE VOICES OF ROCK to Perform at Coppell Arts Center

The rock tribute group features award-winning musicians performing songs from Styx, Boston, Kansas, Starship, Toto, Led Zeppelin, and Van Halen.

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THE VOICES OF ROCK to Perform at Coppell Arts Center

The Voices of Rock is coming to Coppell on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 PM. The musical group pays homage to some of the greatest rock acts of all time. With their incredible vocal talents and dynamic performances, they bring to life the iconic songs of bands like Styx, Boston, Kansas, Starship, Toto, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and many more.

Comprised of rock n' roll giants, this highly decorated artist collective is loaded with more Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Billboard Hit singles, BMI Songwriting Awards, plus major soundtrack and touring credits than even the most spacious trophy case or resume can hold, while the subsequent songs are truly timeless even in current contexts. 

Tickets are $58.82 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

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