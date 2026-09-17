THE VOICES OF ROCK to Perform at Coppell Arts Center

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The Voices of Rock is coming to Coppell on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 PM. The musical group pays homage to some of the greatest rock acts of all time. With their incredible vocal talents and dynamic performances, they bring to life the iconic songs of bands like Styx, Boston, Kansas, Starship, Toto, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and many more.

Comprised of rock n' roll giants, this highly decorated artist collective is loaded with more Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Billboard Hit singles, BMI Songwriting Awards, plus major soundtrack and touring credits than even the most spacious trophy case or resume can hold, while the subsequent songs are truly timeless even in current contexts.

Tickets are $58.82 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 02 Hrs 56 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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