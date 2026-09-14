Michelle Azar to Star in ALL THINGS EQUAL: The Life And Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2027 Tour

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A 23-city national tour will launch for All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, beginning January 15, 2027 in Providence, Rhode Island through April 10, 2027. The production that has toured more than 40 cities nationwide to date, is written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard. The production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original. Presale begins September 21 and tickets go on sale September 25.

In All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice 'RBG' welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only 'notorious' but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.

The 2027 national tour schedule includes:

Friday, January 15, Providence, RI, The VETS

Saturday, January 16, Hartford, CT, The Belding

Tuesday, January 19, Columbus, OH, Southern Theatre

Friday, January 22, Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

Saturday, January 23, Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theatre

Sunday, January 24, Madison, WI, Capitol Theatre

Friday, January 29, Chicago, IL, Broadway Playhouse

Friday, February 5, East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center

Saturday, February 6, Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan Theatre

Sunday, February 7, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall

Tuesday, February 9, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker

Wednesday, February 10, Tampa, FL, Ferguson

Saturday, February 13, Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium

Monday, February 15, Atlanta, GA, Symphony Hall

Friday, February 19, Houston, TX, Sarofim Hall

Saturday, February 20, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, March 16, Ithaca, NY, State Theatre

Friday, March 19, Washington, DC, The National

Wednesday, March 24, Portland, ME, Merrill Auditorium

Saturday, March 27, New Haven, CT, Shubert Theatre

Friday, April 2, Denver, CO, Buell Theatre

Sunday, April 4, Albuquerque, NM, Popejoy Hall

Saturday, April 10, Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

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