Michelle Azar to Star in ALL THINGS EQUAL: The Life And Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2027 Tour
Performances will begin January 15, 2027 in Providence, Rhode Island, with tour dates set through April 10, 2027.
A 23-city national tour will launch for All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, beginning January 15, 2027 in Providence, Rhode Island through April 10, 2027. The production that has toured more than 40 cities nationwide to date, is written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard. The production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original. Presale begins September 21 and tickets go on sale September 25.
In All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice 'RBG' welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only 'notorious' but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.
The 2027 national tour schedule includes:
Friday, January 15, Providence, RI, The VETS
Saturday, January 16, Hartford, CT, The Belding
Tuesday, January 19, Columbus, OH, Southern Theatre
Friday, January 22, Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
Saturday, January 23, Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theatre
Sunday, January 24, Madison, WI, Capitol Theatre
Friday, January 29, Chicago, IL, Broadway Playhouse
Friday, February 5, East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center
Saturday, February 6, Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan Theatre
Sunday, February 7, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall
Tuesday, February 9, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker
Wednesday, February 10, Tampa, FL, Ferguson
Saturday, February 13, Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium
Monday, February 15, Atlanta, GA, Symphony Hall
Friday, February 19, Houston, TX, Sarofim Hall
Saturday, February 20, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre
Tuesday, March 16, Ithaca, NY, State Theatre
Friday, March 19, Washington, DC, The National
Wednesday, March 24, Portland, ME, Merrill Auditorium
Saturday, March 27, New Haven, CT, Shubert Theatre
Friday, April 2, Denver, CO, Buell Theatre
Sunday, April 4, Albuquerque, NM, Popejoy Hall
Saturday, April 10, Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
|
And Then There Were None
Plaza Theatre Company at Dudley Hall (9/18-10/10)
|
Sister's Christmas Catechism
McDavid Studio (12/10-12/13)
|
Avant Chamber Ballet Presents Phillip Glass's Dracula
Moody Performance Hall (10/30-10/31)
|
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Runway Theatre (12/04-12/20)
|
Bluey's Big Play
Bass Performance Hall (9/19-9/20)
|
Ain't Misbehavin' The FATS WALLER Musical Show
Circle Theatre (10/01-10/25)
|
Avant Chamber Ballet Presents The Nutcracker: Short & Suite | December 3 & 6, 2026 | Moody Performance Hall
Moody Performance Hall (12/03-12/06)
|
The Immigrant
Rockwall Community Playhouse (9/11-9/27) PHOTOS
|
Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos
Bass Performance Hall (10/20-10/20)
|
Stupid F**king Bird
Mainstage 222 (9/10-9/26) PHOTOS