THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces Digital Lottery for Bass Hall Engagement

Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will host a digital ticket lottery for select performances at Bass Performance Hall. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets for the February 20-23 performances.

The online-only lotteries take place the day before the performance from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Wednesday, February 19.

Fans who have been selected will be notified via email and have 60 minutes to purchase up to four (4) tickets at $25 each. Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may not be seated together.

Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality.





