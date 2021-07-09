Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Life at Artisan Center Theater

Rodgers and Hammerstein's final collaboration is one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Jul. 9, 2021  

Artisan Center Theater presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC at its 200 seat Main Stage facility.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, suggested by "The Story of The Trapp Family Singers," was the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein. It became the world's most beloved musical and the motion picture version became the most popular movie musical of all time.

Maria is a sweet young postulant whose love of freedom makes it obvious to her superiors that she is not suited for religious life. Thus, she is sent off to be the governess to Captain von Trapp's seven troublesome children. Unlike previous governesses, Maria becomes friends with the children due to their mutual love of music. Soon, even the strict Captain begins to admire Maria. Eventually, the Captain and Maria fall in love and are married. Unfortunately, when the Nazis invade their homeland, Austria, the whole family is forced to flee over the alps to escape. This narrow escape on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater.

The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, July 16, 2021 through Saturday, August 21, 2021. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.


