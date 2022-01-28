Stolen Shakespeare Festival Presents HAMLET and THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
The festival runs February 11, 2022 thru March 6, 2022 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sanders Theater.
Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org / Ticket price range $15.00 - $28.00.
*For the protection of our actors all audience members are required to wear masks over their mouth and nose inside the theater.
Hamlet By William Shakespeare
Young Hamlet returns home from university to the shattering discovery that, not only is his father newly dead, but that his mother has married his uncle, Claudius. Claudius is now king. Late one night, the ghost of Hamlet's father appears to him, accusing Claudius of his murder and urging Hamlet to revenge. This sets in motion a train of events that cause Hamlet to examine both his own mortality and his sanity.
CAST:
Leroy Hood as Hamlet
Patrick Douglass as Claudius / The Ghost
Jessica Dahl Colaw as Gertrude
Jason Morgan as Polonius / Gravedigger
Marisa Duran as Ophelia
Blake Hametner as Laertes
Drew Denton as Horatio
Kurt Kelley as Rosencrantz
Will Frederick as Guildenstern
Keith J. Warren as Bernardo / Player (Lucianus) / Osric
A Solomon Abah Jr. as Francisco / Player King
Nicholas Zebrun as Marcellus / Gravedigger 2
Laura Jones as Player Queen
Servants / Attendants / Ensemble played by Karen Matheny, Cory Carter, and Maggie Ewing
The Merry Wives Of Windsor By William Shakespeare
What happens when you send two respectably married women the same love letter? They plan their revenge. Join us for this hilarious, fast paced comedy featuring Sir John Falstaff, one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedic characters.
CAST:
A Solomon Abah Jr. as Falstaff
Karen Matheny as Mistress Ford
Jason Morgan as Ford
Laura Jones as Mistress Page
Evan Faris as Page
Maggie Ewing as Anne Page
Keith J. Warren as Doctor Caius
Cory Carter as Mistress Quickly
Nicholas Zebrun as Sir Hugh Evans
Jessica Dahl Colaw as Hostess of the Garter Inn
Drew Denton as Fenton
Blake Hametner as Robert Shallow
Kurt Kelley as Abraham Slender
Leroy Hood as Bardolph
Will Frederick as Pistol
Marisa Duran as Nym
Saffron Makoutz as Rugby/Messengers
The Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2022 is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with text coaching/assistant direction by Jule Nelson Duac, stage management by Rachel Nicole Poole and Michael Green, costume design by Lauren Morgan, creative engineering by Jennifer Stewart, lighting design by Branson White, set design by Jason and Lauren Morgan with Aidan Wright, and fight and intimacy direction by Jule Nelson Duac.