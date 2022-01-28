Stolen Shakespeare Festival Presents HAMLET and THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2022 featuring HAMLET and THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR by William Shakespeare. The festival runs February 11, 2022 thru March 6, 2022 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sanders Theater.

Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org / Ticket price range $15.00 - $28.00.

*For the protection of our actors all audience members are required to wear masks over their mouth and nose inside the theater.

Hamlet By William Shakespeare

Young Hamlet returns home from university to the shattering discovery that, not only is his father newly dead, but that his mother has married his uncle, Claudius. Claudius is now king. Late one night, the ghost of Hamlet's father appears to him, accusing Claudius of his murder and urging Hamlet to revenge. This sets in motion a train of events that cause Hamlet to examine both his own mortality and his sanity.

CAST:

Leroy Hood as Hamlet

Patrick Douglass as Claudius / The Ghost

Jessica Dahl Colaw as Gertrude

Jason Morgan as Polonius / Gravedigger

Marisa Duran as Ophelia

Blake Hametner as Laertes

Drew Denton as Horatio

Kurt Kelley as Rosencrantz

Will Frederick as Guildenstern

Keith J. Warren as Bernardo / Player (Lucianus) / Osric

A Solomon Abah Jr. as Francisco / Player King

Nicholas Zebrun as Marcellus / Gravedigger 2

Laura Jones as Player Queen

Servants / Attendants / Ensemble played by Karen Matheny, Cory Carter, and Maggie Ewing

The Merry Wives Of Windsor By William Shakespeare

What happens when you send two respectably married women the same love letter? They plan their revenge. Join us for this hilarious, fast paced comedy featuring Sir John Falstaff, one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedic characters.

CAST:

A Solomon Abah Jr. as Falstaff

Karen Matheny as Mistress Ford

Jason Morgan as Ford

Laura Jones as Mistress Page

Evan Faris as Page

Maggie Ewing as Anne Page

Keith J. Warren as Doctor Caius

Cory Carter as Mistress Quickly

Nicholas Zebrun as Sir Hugh Evans

Jessica Dahl Colaw as Hostess of the Garter Inn

Drew Denton as Fenton

Blake Hametner as Robert Shallow

Kurt Kelley as Abraham Slender

Leroy Hood as Bardolph

Will Frederick as Pistol

Marisa Duran as Nym

Saffron Makoutz as Rugby/Messengers

The Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2022 is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with text coaching/assistant direction by Jule Nelson Duac, stage management by Rachel Nicole Poole and Michael Green, costume design by Lauren Morgan, creative engineering by Jennifer Stewart, lighting design by Branson White, set design by Jason and Lauren Morgan with Aidan Wright, and fight and intimacy direction by Jule Nelson Duac.