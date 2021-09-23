Start Spooky Season With Pizza Chapel Theatre's DISCLOSURE

Since 2016, Pizza Chapel Theatre Company has been exploring nontraditional staging techniques and storytelling methods to create original theatre pieces that blend the familiar and strange in a manner both immersive and DIY. Their newest original piece, Disclosure, is no exception. Bring your camping chair or picnic blanket and gather around the campfire with Pizza Chapel to kick start this spooky season with Noah's story.

The truth is out there and Noah is looking for it. Camping in the Texas desert hoping that the stars at night will shed some light on personal matters, Noah is surprised by unexpected visitors and a few manipulations of the space-time continuum. Strobe lights and adult language might not make this show suitable for all audiences.

Disclosure will be presented by Pizza Chapel Theatre Company Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 & 9. Each show will be preceded by a cocktail hour beginning at 7:00 pm with 8:00 pm curtain. Run time is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Seating is limited and can be reserved on a Pay-What-You-Want basis.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to be making live theatre once again. Because we find access to the community and conversation that this art form provides to be vital, we offer Pay-What-You-Want ticketing. To us, affordability is an invaluable mechanism in the democratization of the arts."

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company presents one-of-a-kind theatre experiences that advocates for a new standard of theatre, one more representative and accessible for all. To learn more about future shows or how to get involved, find them on Facebook, Instagram, or visit pizzachapeltheatre.com.