Stage West to Suspend Activities Following Weekend Performances

I'm guessing that, like me, you have received numerous emails regarding the global coronavirus pandemic. You may also have many thoughts about it, potentially mixed. I'd like to thank you for the incredible support we've received from you on our response thus far. What is most important to us is your health, and the health of our artists and staff. Before I tell you our current plan, I'd like to share a something that I read from the C.E.O. of AMC theatres. It's a statement that I deeply connected with:

"The challenge that this outbreak represents to you, and to your family, friends and community is likely not similar to anything you have seen before. All of us currently find ourselves having to process our way through uncertainty, understandable anxiety and heightened risk. At some point though, hopefully sooner rather than later, the world will return to normal. Throughout history, people have always risen to meet whatever challenges have been thrown their way - usually emerging stronger than ever."

The Stage West Board of Directors has met to discuss the rapidly evolving situation with regard to our production of The Children and other events scheduled at the theatre. In accordance with the Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) recommendation to cancel all public gatherings until April 20, 2020, Stage West will be closed to the public after this weekend's remaining two performances and until the date recommended by TCPH. We will continue to monitor city, county and CDC recommendations and will inform you of any updates via email and social media. Again, the March 14 and 15 performances of The Children will continue as scheduled.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the remaining The Children performances. Please remember, transferring your ticket to a donation supports Stage West and we appreciate your consideration. The loss of ticket sales will be painful. We are also in the midst of our annual fund drive. The timing couldn't be worse. The public good is most important, however.

Donate your ticket. As a nonprofit arts organization, Stage West Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. Please consider donating your tickets back and receive a donation receipt by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.

Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019-20 season performances, based on availability. Contact the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org to exchange your tickets. Our season closes September 26, 2020.

Ask for a refund for any performances that are canceled by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.

Due to a high volume of emails, please allow 48 hours for a response from Stage West's Box Office.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Keeping you, our audience, and our staff safe is our priority. We are evaluating the situation daily and are in regular contact with health professionals, city officials, and other arts companies. We will keep you updated as circumstances evolve.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our Box Office at 817-784-9378. Thank you, as always, for your continued loyalty and support.

Thanks, and stay healthy, all of you.

Suzi