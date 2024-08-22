Stage West Presents A New Take On The Classic Comedy THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage West will present a new take on the classic comedy, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST.

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, right? Well, two wealthy and sociable bachelors are about to find out that it's not quite that simple, as Stage West presents an updated take on the delightful classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, which begins a 3-week run on Thursday, September 5.

Jack Worthing has an enviable life. Comfortably off, he lives in the country most of the time with his young ward, Cecily. So that he can justify periodic trips to London for fun, he's invented a rakish younger brother named Ernest who often needs rescuing. The charade has been working pretty well, despite the fact that his fiancée Gwendolen believes that he is, in fact, Ernest. Still, things are going well enough, until Jack's best friend Algernon (and Gwendolen's cousin) discovers the deception, and decides to borrow the name of Ernest in order to travel to the country to meet Cecily, whom he's heard so much about. They fall in love immediately, and decide to become engaged--just before Jack arrives home, intending to announce the unfortunate demise of brother Ernest. Yikes. And to make matters worse, before anything can be sorted out, Gwendolen and her formidable mother Lady Bracknell arrive. Needless to say, chaos ensues.

So…what IS the importance of being earnest? Audiences are sure to have a ball finding out! And adding to the fun, director Ashley Puckett Gonzales is setting the play in the 80s. The 1980s, that is--era of big shoulders, big hair, and popular soapy shows like Dynasty and Falcon Crest. The updated setting should allow audiences an easy and familiar lens through which to enjoy Oscar Wilde's most popular and critically acclaimed comedy, shining a modern light on this classic social satire.

Associate Producer Garret Storms says, “This comedy is basically unmatched - it's a cornerstone of world literature and satire. It contains some of the most iconic characters and lines ever written. If you're looking for a smart comedy, come get reacquainted with this gem! It's the blueprint - earnestly!”

Oscar Wilde (1854 – 1900) was an Irish author, playwright and poet popular in late Victorian England. After graduating from Oxford University, he lectured as a poet, art critic and was a leading proponent of the principles of aestheticism. In 1891, he published The Picture of Dorian Gray, his only novel, which was panned as immoral by Victorian critics, but is now considered one of his most notable works. As a dramatist, many of Wilde's plays were well received including his satirical comedies Lady Windermere's Fan (1892), A Woman of No Importance (1893), An Ideal Husband (1895) and The Importance of Being Earnest (1895), his most famous play. Unconventional in his writing and life, Wilde's affair with a young man led to his arrest on charges of "gross indecency" in 1895. He was imprisoned for two years and died in poverty three years after his release at the age of 46. But today, his reputation for wit and style are unparalleled, and his works continue to be taught, adapted, and performed throughout the world.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. The cast features Micah JL Brooks, who last was seen in Stage West's The Play That Goes Wrong, as Jack Worthing, and introduces Lee George as Algernon Moncrieff. Amber Marie Flores, whose Stage West credits include A Doll's House, Part 2, and Cheyenne Haynes, making her Stage West debut, will play Gwendolen and Cecily respectively. The formidable Lady Bracknell will be played by Paul Taylor, whose most recent Stage West appearance was in Mr. Burns, a post-electric play. The governess, Miss Prism, will be played by long-time Stage West favorite Shannon J. McGrann, last on our stage in Marjorie Prime. Making their Stage West debuts will be Steven Young as the Rev. Canon Chasuble, and Sarah Comley Caldwell as Merriman and Lane.

Set design is by Bob Lavallee, with lighting design by Stage West's Holli Price, costume design by Sarah Mosher, sound design by Emilee Biles, and props and set décor by Lynn Lovett. Stage Manager duties will be handled by Stage West Company Manager Tiffany Cromwell.

The Importance of Being Earnest will preview Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 and Friday, September 6 at 8:00, and will run through Sunday, September 22. The opening night reception will be after the evening performance on Saturday, September 7. The ASL interpreted performance will be Thursday, September 19. Post-show conversations with be following the performances on September 12 (evening) and September 21 (matinee).

Performances will be Thursdays at 7:30, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00. Friday and Saturday evenings will now be 7:30, due to the start time for Four Day Weekend. Ticket prices for this show are $43 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sunday evenings, and $47 on Saturdays and Sundays, with $38 tickets for the two preview performances. Food service is available 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are advised). Reservations and information are available through the Box Office (817-784-9378), or on the website, www.stagewest.org.

This show is rated PG.

