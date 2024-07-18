Soul Rep Theatre Company Member Renee Miche'al Jones Presents One Woman Show, EMOTIONAL ADDICTIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Veteran Dallas actress and Soul Rep Theatre Company member, Renee Miche'Al Jones, will star and debut her original one-woman show, EMOTIONAL ADDICTIONS, co-written by Jones and Ashley Parks, and directed by Soul Rep Co-Founder/Artistic Director, Guinea Bennett-Price.

This production will run July 26 – 28 and August 2 – 4, at Bryant Hall, adjacent to the Dallas Theater Center's Kalita Humphrey's Theater off Turtle Creek Boulevard and Blackburn Street. Tickets are available at www.onthestage.tickets/show/soul-rep-theatre

This original one-act play delves deep into the heart and mind of a woman striving to reconnect with the greatest gift of all—Love. Through a mesmerizing solo performance, Renee Miche'Al Jones portrays the emotional rollercoaster of rediscovering love amidst the complexities of life. This poignant narrative captures the essence of human vulnerability and resilience, resonating deeply with anyone seeking to find love in its purest form.

"I am thrilled to be a part of EMOTIONAL ADDICTIONS," says director Guinea Bennett-Price, who intentionally and thoughtfully incorporated healing practices in the rehearsal process and within the play that she hopes will inspire theater patrons in their own healing work. "Renee's performance is nothing short of extraordinary, and Ashley's writing brings a unique depth to this powerful story. Together, they have created a piece that is both profoundly moving and universally relatable."

