SWEENEY TODD Will Open at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch
Dylan Aaron and Elisa Danielle James lead the cast in Sondheim's tale of revenge set in Victorian London.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will come to The Firehouse Theatre! Directed by Benjamin Keegan Arnold and Music Directed by Rachel Davies, Stephen Sondheim's haunting musical thriller is a darkly comic tale of revenge, obsession, and love – set against the fog-shrouded streets of Victorian London.
After 15 years of exile, Sweeney Todd returns to Victorian London with revenge on his mind and a razor in his hand. With the help of the resourceful Mrs. Lovett and her struggling pie shop, Todd sets out to settle the score with the man who destroyed his life. As Todd's thirst for revenge grows darker, his deadly partnership with Mrs. Lovett sets off a chain of events that neither of them can control in Stephen Sondheim's haunting musical thriller.
“I want audiences to experience Sweeney Todd as both a thrilling horror story and a deeply tragic one,” says Director Benjamin Keegan Arnold. “This production leans into the tension, darkness, and brutality of the story while still allowing Sondheim's dark humor to shine. The show is at its best when both the horror and comedic elements play together hand in hand. Audiences can expect to leave feeling like they experienced the emotional roller coaster of Sweeney Todd; horrified, entertained, and maybe a little unsettled.”
Tickets to Sweeney Todd are $41 for adults and $37 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $37. Walk-up $20 rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday night performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. (Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.)
Flex 10 and Flex 6 packages are still available, providing the best value for the remaining mainstage productions in The Firehouse Theatre's 2026 Season. Flex tickets can be used in any combination for the 2026 MainStage Season. Benefits include priority access to seating and performance dates, as well as the best per-ticket price.
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