GREASE to Open at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch

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The Firehouse Theatre will present Grease, running August 6-23. Directed by Owen Beans, Music Directed by Jason Philip Solís and Choreographed by Caitlin Martelle, this beloved Broadway classic is a vibrant celebration of young love, lifelong friendships, and the irresistible energy of 1950's rock 'n roll.

Set in the halls of Rydell High in the late 1950s, Grease follows the whirlwind romance of sweet Sandy Dumbrowski and charismatic 'greaser' Danny Zuko after a summer fling. When the two unexpectedly reunite at school, they discover that fitting in with friends and living up to expectations can complicate matters of the heart. Bursting with humor, heart, and high-energy dance numbers, Grease remains one of the world's most beloved musicals, celebrating the excitement, challenges, and timeless spirit of teenage life.

'I am incredibly excited to bring Grease to The Firehouse Theatre stage,' says Director and Artistic Producer Owen Beans. 'We've assembled a stellar cast and creative team that are putting on a show you're not gonna want to miss. For die-hard fans of the movie, you'll get to experience some of those iconic moments live on stage, right in front of you along with some fresh new surprises. And if you've never made a trip to Rydell High before, you'll still fit right in!'

Tickets to Grease are $41 for adults and $37 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $37. Walk-up $20 rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday night performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. (Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.)

Flex 10 and Flex 6 packages are still available, providing the best value for the remaining mainstage productions in The Firehouse Theatre's 2026 Season. Flex tickets can be used in any combination for the 2026 MainStage Season. Benefits include priority access to seating and performance dates, as well as the best per-ticket price.

Preview Night takes place Thursday, August 6, with Opening Night following on Friday, August 7. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase season or individual tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.



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