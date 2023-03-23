SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa MaÃ±ana

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa MaÃ±ana continues its season with Spamilton! A brilliant musical parody that tells the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit, but manages to make hysterical minced meat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. This show is suitable for most audiences and runs March 28 - April 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Members of the Spamilton cast have been seen in the original off-Broadway production, the national tour and various regional productions of Spamilton. Casa MaÃ±ana's production stars Dedrick Bonner, Jason Denton, Michelle Lauto, T.J. Newton, Zak Reynolds and Miles Davis Tillman.

Gerry McIntyre is director. McIntyre has won widespread acclaim for his most recent choreographic credit: the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Godspell - sold out, twice-extended, with rave reviews. He was recently made Associate Artistic Director of the York Theatre. He made his directing debut at The York with the 2018 musicals in Mufti presentation of Hallelujah Baby. Gerry is the choreographer of the hit off-Broadway show Spamilton. Gerry appeared as a performer in the original company of Once On This Island, and in Anything Goes with Patti Lupone. He was one of three Americans cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmand.

Eugene Gwozdz is a music director and arranger from Fort Worth, Texas. He is the music director, arranger and orchestrator for American Dance Machine 21; Chita Rivera Dance Awards; the Jerome Robbins' Broadway 30th Anniversary Concert at the Guggenheim; Our Guy, CY, with Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, and Lillias White; The Jerome Robbins Awards honoring Chita Rivera, Harold Prince, and Stephen Sondheim. His Broadway credits include The Full Monty and Oklahoma!. Gwozdz has worked Off-Broadway on Spamilton. His National Tour credits include Sunset Boulevard and Swing.

Tickets prices start at $65 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa MaÃ±ana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30pm; Thursday, March 30 at 7:30pm; Friday, March 31 at 9:30pm; Saturday, April 1 at 8pm; Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30pm; Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; Friday, April 7 at 9:30pm; Saturday, April 8 at 8pm; Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30pm; Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm; Friday, April 14 at 9:30pm.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa MaÃ±ana opened in February 2018. Audiences love the intimate setting and table side food and drink service, and the high-caliber, cabaret-style shows consistently sell out. This high demand led to an expansion of the performance space in 2022, adding booths and increasing the capacity to 100 seats. Work is currently being done to add a bar and catering kitchen, set to be completed in the first half of 2023. The Reid Cabaret Theatre is a continuation of Casa MaÃ±ana's mission to bring live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence to its diverse community and to future generations of artists and patrons.

Casa MaÃ±ana's Broadway, Children's Theatre, and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.