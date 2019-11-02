Rover Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 19th Season with the farce A Comedy of Tenors by Ken Ludwig. This hilarious sequel to Mr. Ludwig's oft-produced Lend Me a Tenor will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run November 7-23 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders (played by Kenneth Fulenwider) can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli (Robert San Juan) and his hot-blooded wife Maria (Heather Walker Shin) from causing runaway chaos. It's an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Danielle Elliott, Eddy Herring, Steven Pedro, and Samantha Pettigrew.

Penny Elaine serves as director, with Joshua Secor as stage manager. Set design is by Eddy Herring with construction by Kyle Chinn and scenic painting by Kasey Bush. Lighting and sound design is by Kenneth Hall. Sakura Brunette is costume designer, and props are by Maddy Turner.

Thursday, November 7 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, November 8, Rover will present their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for A Comedy of Tenors are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions for Rover's recently announced 20th Season are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You