Rover Dramawerks Announces Auditions

LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER

by Jeff Goode

directed by Carol M. Rice



*Casting sites and online agencies - DO NOT repost! This is a local DFW casting search only.*



Auditions:

Sunday November 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm

Monday November 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 pm



Appointments are required. For an appointment, please include your full name and choose your preferred time via Signup Genius.



Auditions will be at Reclamation Church, located at 901 Cross Bend Rd. in Plano, at the northwest corner of Alma and Cross Bend.



Brief Synopsis:

Lord Loveworthy has a problem. His only daughter Emily is soon to be married, and to an Earl! The only way Lord Loveworthy can afford pay for her wedding is to blackmail the next-door neighbor, who happens to be seducing his wife. But how does a Victorian pornographer commit extortion, without inordinate discord, at tea? A clever homage to classic drawing room comedy that would doubtless please past wit masters Wilde and Coward.



Roles available for 4 men, 3 women

FENNIMORE (M): a butler (30-80).

MILES MONGER (M): a literary critic (40+).

MILLICENT MONGER (F): his wife, an avid reader (mid-30s +).

SIR CYRIL LOVEWORTHY (M): an acclaimed novelist (40+).

LADY LILLIAN (F): his wife, a diarist (mid-30s +).

MISS EMILY LOVEWORTHY (F): their daughter (20s).

EARL KANT (M): her fiancé (20s-30s).



All characters except for Earl Kant speak with British dialects. He is American.



Seeking a diverse cast. All characters may be played by actors of any race.



All roles are available.



Other information:

- Sign up for an appointment time via Signup Genius, and access to a script will be made available to you. Be familiar with the play before coming to auditions.

- Be prepared to read scenes from the script. I

- Please bring a resume and head shot.

- References may be required.

- Actors and technicians will receive stipends.

- Rehearsals will be in Plano starting on or around November 29. There will be time off for the holidays. All conflicts must be noted at time of audition.

- Please visit Rover's website or call (972) 849-0358 for more information.



Love Loves a Pornographer will open Rover's 22nd Season and run January 13-22, 2022 at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.



Please note Rover's new locations for auditions and performances!