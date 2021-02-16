Repertory Company Theatre Presents New Socially Distant Version of SPAMALOT

Repertory Company Theatre presents Spamalot. To address social distance restrictions during the pandemic this "concert" version of SPAMALOT is intended to be played to a socially separated audience by a cast of socially separated actors, appropriately placed.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Eric Idle. Music by John Du Prez.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

DETAILS:

SPAMALOT, new socially distant version

March 19-28, 2021

Fr/Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00

Tickets: $28 adults, $17 teens

Repertory Company Theatre- 770 N Coit, Richardson, TX

Box Office: 972-690-5029. www.rcttheatre.com