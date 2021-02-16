Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Repertory Company Theatre Presents New Socially Distant Version of SPAMALOT

Performances will take place March 19-28, 2021.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Repertory Company Theatre Presents New Socially Distant Version of SPAMALOT

Repertory Company Theatre presents Spamalot. To address social distance restrictions during the pandemic this "concert" version of SPAMALOT is intended to be played to a socially separated audience by a cast of socially separated actors, appropriately placed.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Eric Idle. Music by John Du Prez.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

DETAILS:

SPAMALOT, new socially distant version

March 19-28, 2021

Fr/Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00

Tickets: $28 adults, $17 teens

Repertory Company Theatre- 770 N Coit, Richardson, TX

Box Office: 972-690-5029. www.rcttheatre.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles View More Dallas Stories
Jeffersons Opera House Theatre Plans For Three-Day Labor Day Festival Photo

Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Plans For Three-Day Labor Day Festival

David Lomelí Named Artistic Consultant for The Dallas Opera Photo

David Lomelí Named Artistic Consultant for The Dallas Opera

Stage West To Present New Virtual Piece From Moonrise Initiative Photo

Stage West To Present New Virtual Piece From Moonrise Initiative

Texas Ballet Theater Announces Spring Digital Performances Photo

Texas Ballet Theater Announces Spring Digital Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ponec Presents ANIMAL CARNIVAL
  • Česká republika Presents ZOO MOTEL
  • Narodni Divadlo Presents DramaBuilding Conversation, DISTANT THOUGHTS
  • Narodni Divadlo Presents WE'RE FINE by Paul Rudnick