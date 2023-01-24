Renowned Singer-Songwriters Drew Kennedy And Josh Grider Bring Country Tunes To Lewisville Grand Theater In February 

The Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that celebrated country singer-songwriters Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. This talented duo will also lead the 11th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

After releasing two albums together ("Topo Chico Cowboys Vol. 1 and Vol. 2"), long-time friends and collaborators Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider will share the stage for an intimate acoustic concert. Drew Kennedy is one of the most highly regarded young songwriters in the country. Audiences at The Grand will recognize him from previous performances alongside the Traveling Red River Songwriters. He released his most recent record, Marathon, in June of 2022. Known for his impressive collection of catchy, substantive country tunes, Josh Grider is one of the most sought-after songwriters in the country music sphere. He released his most recent album, "Long Way From Las Cruces" in November of 2021.

This concert takes place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider will also lead the 11th Annual Lewisville Grand Theater Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This day-long exploration into the heart of the song is open to songwriters of all levels. Tickets are $55 each and include a catered lunch and one ticket to the Black Box Songwriter Series: Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider concert taking place the following evening, Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. Participation in this workshop is limited to 20 people. More information on this event is available at LewisvilleGrand.com. Sales tax and ticket fees included in the price.

Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

The Black Box Songwriter Series features singer-songwriters in an intimate, listening-room setting. Since its inception in 2015, the series has attracted a variety of celebrated songwriters, such as Gretchen Peters ("Independence Day"), Susan Gibson ("Wide Open Spaces"), Walt Wilkins ("Trains I Missed"), and numerous award-winning troubadours. Both newcomers and veteran songwriters have played the series and given fans a chance to hear incredible songs as well as the stories behind them.