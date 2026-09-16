RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Headline AT&T Performing Arts Center's Bravo! Gala
The original Broadway cast members will perform music from RENT and more at the November 19 fundraiser honoring Barbara Thomas Lemmon.
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp will headline the AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2026 Bravo! Gala on Thursday, November 19 at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House.
Pascal and Rapp originated the roles of Roger Davis and Mark Cohen, respectively, in the original Broadway production of Rent. The two later reprised their roles in the musical's 2005 film adaptation. At the Bravo! Gala, they will perform music from Rent along with additional selections.
The annual fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. and will also continue the Center's tradition of highlighting the work of its five resident companies. Proceeds support the nonprofit Center's arts education and community engagement programs and its performing arts spaces.
This year's gala will honor arts patron and philanthropist Barbara Thomas Lemmon, a Founding Member of the Center and longtime member of its Board.
“The Center and its stunning venues have been a passion of mine for many years,” said Lemmon, who began serving on the Board in 2007. “This place certainly reflects the ambition, imagination and confidence of Dallas. But it's also a very welcoming place where everyone can enjoy all kinds of performing arts.”
The Mark and Barbara Thomas Lemmon Rooftop Terrace at the Wyly Theatre recognizes the support of Lemmon and her late husband. Her additional philanthropic involvement has included the Meadows Museum at SMU, Dallas Museum of Art, M.D. Anderson and Zale Lipshy/St. Paul Hospitals.
The 2026 event will be co-hosted by three generations of AT&T Performing Arts Center supporters: Caren Prothro, her daughter Nita Prothro Clark and granddaughter Lili Clark.
Caren Prothro joined the Dallas Center for the Performing Arts' Board of Directors in 2001 and helped lead the capital campaign to build the Center. She later served as the Board's Vice Chair and was named a Life Director in 2013. Nita Prothro Clark and her husband Cullum have also supported the Center, while Lili Clark previously served on its Auxiliary Board.
The 2026 Bravo! Gala will take place Thursday, November 19 at 6 p.m. at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House. Single tickets are now available at attpac.org/bravo or by calling 214-978-2871.
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