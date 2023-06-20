Plano Symphony Orchestra Offers Music For All Generations To Enjoy This July

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is presenting music for all generations to enjoy this July starting with the return of the popular favorite Patriotic Pops concert to celebrate Independence Day on July 4. On July 9, families can have some fun making music, dancing, and playing while learning about music with the family series concert Summer Fun Up Late. Finally, a family friendly musical exploration of space on July 15 called Cosmic Compositions will explore the celestial beauty of orchestral music from Star Wars to classical composers' take on the heavenly bodies.

All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org).



Patriotic Pops

Tuesday, July 4 at 3 PM

Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson)



The Patriotic Pops concert includes a tribute to all the branches of the armed forces and will feature guest artists Grammy-nominated vocalist Charles Billingsley and Yamaha Artist pianist Eduardo Rojas joining conductors Héctor Guzmán and Shira Samuels-Shragg. Patriotic music will include traditional favorites “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” plus the moving “Salute to the Armed Forces” and a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue.”



The concert will also include “Inspiration! – Festive Overture for orchestra” a work by Dallas-based American composer Quinn Mason.

Tickets range $23-$83. Student tickets are available for $18. Active members of the military and military veterans are eligible for a 20% off discount promotion using the code PSOMILITARY.

Summer Fun Up Late

Sunday, July 9 at 3 PM & 4:30 PM

Frisco Discovery Center Theatre (8004 North Dallas Parkway, Frisco)

Join a PSO trio for a beach party! Kids will join in the fun making music, dancing, and playing while learning about music. Bring a beach towel to enjoy music from the sand and sea including The Little Mermaid (complete with puppets), Moana, Teen Beach Movie, and more. Come early for the Instrument Petting Zoo where children can interact with instruments.

Tickets are $14.

Cosmic Compositions: A Family Friendly Musical Exploration of Space

Saturday, July 15 at 7 PM

Christ United Methodist Church Plano (3101 Coit Road, Plano)

Explore the celestial beauty of orchestral music! From Star Wars to classical composers' take on the heavenly bodies, Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg will lead the PSO in a 75-minute romp through engaging and colorful music that explores faraway galaxies.

VIP tickets include exclusive access to the best seats in the house and a post-concert meet and greet with Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg. Shira will share a behind-the-scenes look at our inaugural summer orchestra camp and provide an in-depth musical examination of the works presented in the concert.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $35 VIP.

To learn more about these concerts and other PSO events, including the concerts in next year's 41st Season, visit planosymphony.org.