Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces 40th Anniversary Season

The Plano Symphony Orchestra has announced the concerts for its momentous 40th anniversary season, Celebrating Connections. In addition to celebrating PSO's ruby anniversary, Maestro Hector Guzman is commemorating 40 inspiring years as the symphony's music director. In his honor, each of the concerts on the 2022-2023 season relate to Maestro Guzman's journey with the PSO. A variety of season subscription packages, ranging from $92-$466, are available now for purchasing. Current subscribers may renew by mail, by calling 972-473-7262, or visiting the PSO's website, planosymphony.org. New subscribers may call to select available seats. The 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Tammy and Charles Miller.

"How amazing is it that we're celebrating 40 wonderful seasons here at the Plano Symphony," says Maestro Hector Guzman. "We hope fans of wonderful music will join us for an exciting lineup of performances that commemorate our four decades of making music together."

The new season includes a world premiere by composer Jack Waldenmaier, Mexican phenomenon Mariachi Vargas, Texas country and Grammy-winning legends Asleep at the Wheel, and a number of symphony favorites concluding with Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection." Guest artists scheduled to appear on the season include concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra David Kim, Dallas Symphony Orchestra's principal Cellist Christopher Adkins, actor-singer Fela, and more.

Plano Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Robert A. Reed states, "Forty seasons is a milestone for any performing arts organization and we intend to celebrate all year long. This season, we honor not only the connections between Maestro Guzman and our season, but with our patrons who have seen us through the difficulties of the last few years and continue to support us."

2022-2023 Plano Symphony Orchestra Season

Season Opener and World Premiere

Guest Artist: David Kim, violin

September 17, 2022 at the Eisemann Center

Featuring the world premiere of a violin concerto by Hector Guzman's dear friend Jack Waldenmaier played by concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra David Kim, the season opener will also feature Gershwin's Cuban Overture, Tchaikovsky's Capriccio Italien, and the gorgeous Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

Asleep at the Wheel

October 22, 2022 at the Eisemann Center

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning group and Texas's own, Asleep at the Wheel will ring in PSO's second performance of the season for an evening of favorite songs amplified by the incredible orchestra featuring songs like "Miles and Miles of Texas," "Hot Rod Lincoln," and Hector's favorite, "Choo, Choo, Ch'Boogie."

Sponsored by H-E-B.

Bravo Broadway!

Guest Artists: Scarlett Strallen, LaKisha Jones, Hugh Panaro

November 19, 2022 at the Eisemann Center

For the third show of the season, PSO is headed straight to BROADWAY! The Plano Symphony will be joined by some of the best voices from the stages of New York performing familiar songs from Tony Award-winning Broadway shows like Les Misérables, West Side Story, The Phantom of The Opera, and many more!

Home for the Holidays

Guest Artists: Fela and the Plano Civic Chorus

December 17-18, 2022 at the Robinson Fine Arts Center

With over 150 musicians, "Home for the Holidays" includes seasonal favorites for orchestra, vocalist, and chorus, the popular audience sing-along, visitors from the North Pole, humor, and surprises. Joining the Plano Symphony Orchestra will be Fela (Hector Guzman's niece) and the Plano Civic Chorus. Fela, a singer and actress, came to prominence performing alongside Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernandez. She later led Big Band Jazz de México and starred as Nala in the Mexican production of the hit musical The Lion King.

Hector and Friends

Guest Artists: Christopher Adkins, cello; Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

January 21, 2023 at the Eisemann Center

Taking the stage with a few of his best friends in performance, Maestro Hector Guzman and the Plano Symphony Orchestra's fifth performance of the season features Mozart's Overture to Don Giovanni, Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, Bloch's Schelomo: Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra, and de Falla's The Three Cornered Hat, Suites 1 & 2.

FIESTA!

Guest Artists: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

February 18, 2023 at the Eisemann Center

Considered the gold standard in mariachi music, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has thrived for five generations and has become one of the most internationally celebrated ensembles in Mexican music history, boasting the title of "World's Best Mariachi" since the 1950s and spurring national pride for what is recognized as Mexico's classic sound. It will be a fiesta like you have never experienced before.

Young Artists & Symphonie Fantastique

Guest Artists: CCYAC Grand Prize Winners

March 18, 2023 at the Eisemann Center

Joined by the three grand prize winners of the Plano Symphony Orchestra's annual Collin County Young Artist Competition, this concert will feature one of the most imaginative symphonies ever written with Berlioz' Symphonie fantastique!

Mahler Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection"

Guest Artist(s): TBA

April 29, 2023 at the Robinson Fine Arts Center

For the final concert to celebrate the 40th anniversary season, the Plano Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Plano Civic Chorus, the Irving Chorale, and soon-to-be-named soloists for a rousing concert featuring the largest orchestra in the Plano Symphony's history performing one of the very best symphonies ever written-Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection."

Sponsored by Tammy and Charles Miller.