Pink Martini To Perform At The Eisemann Center With China Forbes

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will welcome Pink Martini, the internationally acclaimed “little orchestra,” to Hill Performance Hall for an evening of music on January 10, 2025 at 8PM.

Joined by the sensational vocalist China Forbes, Pink Martini will enchant audiences with their signature blend of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop, infused with a global spirit that transcends borders. Founded in 1994 by Portland-based pianist Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini was born from a desire to create more beautiful, inclusive musical experiences for political fundraisers.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres and cultures, the band quickly gained a reputation for its captivating sound and collaborative spirit. Joined a year later by vocalist China Forbes, a Harvard classmate of Lauderdale, the duo began creating music that would soon captivate audiences around the world.

Their debut song “Sympathique” became an overnight sensation in France and was nominated for Song of the Year at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique Awards. Over their 30-year career, Pink Martini has performed across the globe, selling over 3 million albums on their independent label, Heinz Records. Their most recent album, Je dis oui!, showcases the band's unparalleled versatility with songs spanning eight languages, featuring a cast of renowned guest vocalists, including Forbes.

The band's multilingual repertoire is a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, making each performance a celebration of the world's rich cultural tapestry. Audiences can expect a night of vibrant, soulful performances that highlight Pink Martini's remarkable journey. Their eclectic mix of songs, accompanied by Forbes' powerhouse vocals, promises to transport attendees into a world of global music diplomacy, where melodies unite and inspire.

Tickets start at $57 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

