Photos: Rover Presents U.S. Premiere Of THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY

Rover Dramawerks opens their 25th Anniversary Season with the U.S. Premiere of a most lamentable epic comic romantic tragic comedy, The Shakespeare Conspiracy, by Andrew Shepherd. See photos of the production below.

Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running January 9-25 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm.

Shakespeare’s characters are real and the Royal Shakespeare Company, run by Garfield Oberon (played by Matt Gunther), is a branch of the government - a bit like MI6 but with better costumes. Iago (Cameron McElyea) is trying to destroy the world with the help of Lady Macbeth (Heather Walker Shin), Edmund (Brian Sullivan), and Tybalt (Daniel White), and mankind’s last hope is a travel agent named Martin (Michael McMillan). This is a world where Shakespeare’s heroes and villains are watched over by three mysterious Sisters (Kerra Sims, Nancy Lamb, and Sara Carraway) as they've been waging a secret war for over 400 years. If the rules of theatre are broken, it will bring about the end of the world, and it all hinges on a prophecy about The Last Descendant, who has no idea about any of this until the night he meets Jules (Sara Parisa) at a party.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Erik Knapp and Savannah Valdez as Beatrice and Benedick, Ernesto Alanis as Puck, Zeke Fayble as Richard III, Jenny Wood as Helena, and Joseph Figueiras as Valentine.

Carol M. Rice serves as director and set designer, with Katy Hill as stage manager. Costume design is by Kerra Sims and props design is by Sara Jones. Jason Rice serves as sound designer, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Fight choreography is by Matthew James Edwards, and Elizabeth Kirkland is the intimacy coordinator.

Thursday, January 9 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for The Shakespeare Conspiracy are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. (No fees.) Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, January 10, featuring the cast and production team. Tickets may be ordered online at https://www.roverdramawerks.com/.

Photo Credit: Carol M. Rice



Matt Gunther, Ernesto Alanis, Michael McMillan



Savannah Valdez, Erik Knapp



Joseph Figueiras, Daniel White, Michael McMillan, Sara Parisa



Kerra Sims, Nancy Lamb, Sara Carraway



Zeke Fayble, Jenny Wood



Cameron McElyea, Heather Walker Shin, Brian Sullivan