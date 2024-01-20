Photos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Wallace Theater

The Wallace Theater has released a first look at their production of Legally Blonde the Musical, directed by Artistic Director Anna M Hogan.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The cast is led by Sebastian Archilbald as Emmett Forrest, Clayton James Henriksen as Warner Huntington III, Travis Ty Burge as Professor Callahan, Annie Nichols Burge as Paulette Buonafonte, Kobie Jackson as Vivienne Kensington, and Natalie Iden as Elle Woods.

Show Dates and Times:

Saturday, February 17th, 2024 @ 7:30pm “Pay What You Will Night!”

Sunday, February 18th, 2024 @ 2:30pm

Thursday, February, 22nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Friday, February 23rd, 2024 @7:30pm

Saturday, February 24th, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, February 25th, 2024 @ 2:30pm

Thursday, February 29th, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 @ 2:30pm

Performances for Legally Blonde the Musical will take place at the Louise Hopkins Center for the Arts in the Firehouse Theater in Lubbock, Texas.

Tickets can be purchased

Please call 806-623-8773 or email info@wallacetheater.com with inquiries.

Photography and videography is by 13th Overtone Productions.

Legally Blonde the Musical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com