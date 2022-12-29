Photos: First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Theatre Three

Ring in 2023 at Theatre Three! Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a crowd-pleasing comedy that takes on the truths and myths behind what it means to love, date, or lose someone and is running now through February 18. The run includes special performances on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day - complete with holiday-focused perks like champagne, chocolates, and flowers.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets for performances on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day are on sale now! Group pricing for these two special performances are available for Couples ($150 for two tickets), Throuples ($180 for three tickets), Double Dates ($200 for four tickets), and Key Parties ($400 for ten tickets). Those attending the New Year's Eve performance will receive champagne and New Years accessories and those attending the Valentine's performances (including the "Uh-Oh" Valentine's performance) will receive chocolates and flowers.

Single tickets for the full run of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change are on sale now! Season tickets holders can add this show onto their Subscription for $30 by calling the box office at 214-871-3300 or e-mailing at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. General Admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.theatre3dallas.com. Seating will be general admission with priority to Subscribers. The performance will take place in Theatre Too, the downstairs performance space accessible by stairs and a chairlift.

Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three's social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.