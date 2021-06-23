Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Presented by The Classic Theatre Project to Close This Sunday

Thursday June 24- Sunday, June 27 at 7:30PM are the last nights for Shakespeare under the stars on the lawn in front of Addison's iconic water tower, a first at the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre.

Check out photos of the production below!

Audiences have been having summer fun bringing their lawn chairs and picnic fare and sharing the laughs and nostalgia of The Classic Theatre Project's fresh, 1990s take on one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Centered around the return of champion baseball team, the Aragon Soldiers, the Bard's tale of hijinks, plots, and mistaken identities has surprised its reveling audiences with everything from its live musical interludes to touches of contemporary hilarity, all aimed at celebrating the return of live theatre by bringing people together to enjoy the simple pleasure of laughing together. Accessibly priced tickets at theclassicstheatreproject.com

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri