Photo Flash: Lyric Stage Presents ABYSSINIA

Lyric Stage will celebrate Black History Month with ABYSSINIA February 14-16, 2020, continuing its Wonder Women of Season 27.

Lyric Stage originally produced ABYSSINIA in its ninth season, and is excited to share this powerful and moving show with Dallas audiences in its twenty-seventh season. The Dallas Morning New's Lawson Taitte called ABYSSINIA "an ideal uplifter of spirits in this troubled time." "The writers have provided a glorious sequence of up-tempo numbers that keep things bubbling. The song that opens the second act, "Pickin' Up the Pieces," has the entire audience putting their hands together, ready to testify."



Based on the novel Marked by Fire by Joyce Carol Thomas, this musical was adapted and written by Ted Kociolek (Music/Book) and James Racheff (Lyrics/Book). Texas Christian University's (TCU) own Jaden Dominique stars as Abyssinia.



Set in Stillwater, Oklahoma at the turn of the 20th century, Abyssinia 'Abby' Jackson was born during a tornado and blessed with the gift of song and a voice that thrills and delights the entire community. Like Job, Abby is fated to undergo a series of trials, and consequently, her faith in both man and God is destroyed, so she vows to never sing again. Abyssinia's withdrawal affects the devastated community like a long drought, but when Mother Vera takes the girl under her wing to teach her the ways of a healer, Abby begins to heal herself, her voice, and her community as she learns to relieve pain in others.



Renowned actor, director, teacher, and writer Akin Babatundé will serve as the production's Director, and Sheilah Vaughn Walker, well-known for her artful work on Broadway and across the country as a conductor, music director, vocal coach, and pianist, will serve as the production's Music Director.



All performances will be held at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, with tickets starting at $29.50 available for purchase by visiting TicketDFW.com or by calling 214.871.5000. Special ticket prices for groups and students are available.

Photo Credit: Jamie Brogdon Photography.







Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You