Photo Flash: First Look at WaterTower's I AM MY OWN WIFE

WaterTower has announced that patrons will be able to enjoy the Pulitzer Prize winning play, I Am My Own Wife by Dallas native playwright Doug Wright, directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales, and starring Bob Hess, from the comfort and safety of their own homes from July 16-August 2, 2020. All WaterTower season subscribers and single ticket holders will receive a code to view this filmed theatrical event online. Patrons who have not already purchased single tickets can purchase via our website or by calling the box office. Simply pick a ticket for any "performance" and watch at your leisure any time between July 16th and August 2nd.

Check out photos from the show below!

This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Doug Wright is based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transgender woman who, against all odds, managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught of WWII and the repressive East German Communist regime occupations of her home. Inspired by in person interviews with Charlotte von Mahlsdorf conducted by the playwright over several years, I Am My Own Wife tells the fascinating stories of Charlotte's captivating and controversial life. Using more than 30 characters all played by a single person, Wright has crafted a play which is not only a monumental challenge for any performer, but also an unforgettable incredibly unique experience for audience members. Winner of the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, I Am My Own Wife is a profound story of courage & survival.

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. The production stars Bob Hess as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, et al. The creative team includes Ryan Burkle as Lighting Designer, Drenda Lewis as Costume Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Brian Clinnin as Scenic Designer, Marco Salinas as Sound Designer, Jessica Updike as Production Manager, and Audrey Schwartz as Production Advisor, and Nick Moore will join the production as understudy to Mr. Hess.

