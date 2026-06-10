Photo: CINDERELLA Cast in Character at The Hopeful Theatre

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A timeless fairytale comes to life this summer as The Hopeful Theatre Project presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella benefitting Ronald McDonald House at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, Texas. Get a first look at the cast in character!

Join in July 30 - August 2, 2026, for an enchanting evening filled with romance, wonder, and the magic of believing that dreams really can come true.

The cast features Trenton Mosty as The Prince, Madison Dugan as Cinderella, plus more. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo credit: Delaney Rain Photography



Trenton Mosty, Madison Dugan

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