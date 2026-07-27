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10-MINUTE COMEDIES Festival to Return at Rover Dramawerks

Nine winning scripts, selected blind from hundreds of entries, will take the stage at the Cox Playhouse in Plano.

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10-MINUTE COMEDIES Festival to Return at Rover Dramawerks

Rover Dramawerks will host its annual festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from over 300 plays submitted blind from playwrights all over the world, nine short comedies will be presented July 30 – August 15.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm the first and third weekends, and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the second weekend. Performances are at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Winning Plays With Directors and Casts:

Housewarning Party by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Kevin Westbrook
Artie - Richard Houghton
Raul - Doug Kent
Raven - Meg Steffens
Josh - Geoff Sykes

It Sounds Like Science by Russell Weeks (Seattle, WA), directed by Charlotte Taylor
Dr Sloan - Eric Levy
Chris - Andie Pace
Ar - Audrey Murphy

37 Origami Bees by Philip Middleton Williams (Palmetto Bay, FL), directed by Sara Jones
Fred - Ken Schwartz
Johnny - Aidan Fenton

The Moment Before by Samantha Eppes (Cary, NC), directed by Heather Roberts
Hero - Brandon Karcher
Villain - Rudy Aguilar
Henchman #1 - Geetha George
Henchman #2 - Lydia Sims

Living Doll by David Golden (Seattle, WA), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan
Leo - Geoff Sykes
Jennifer - Andie Pace

Celestial Bank by Rusty Harding (Garland, TX), directed by Nancy Pistilli
Dave - Doug Kent
ATM - Camilla Norder
Susan - JoAnn Dodson
Police Officer - Ken Schwartz
Jim - David Keller

Gavin Hammerdúk is All Tálk by Richard Lyons Conlon (Wheaton, IL), directed by Russell Sims
Gavin Hammerdúk - Eric Levy
Gwendolyn - Laura Sosnowsky
Prof. Ernst Quellenkopf - Richard Houghton
Rachel Burnsdorf - Cecil Powell
Recorded Voices: TBD

Unhealthy Appetites by Steven Korbar (San Juan Capistrano, CA), directed by Matt Stepan
Frank - Geoff Sykes
Jerry - Aidan Fenton

My Work Friend's Boyfriend by Lucy Singer (Manchester, UK), directed by Laura Jennings
Sophie - Meg Steffens
Katy - Andie Pace
Michael - Eric Levy

All nine plays are considered the winners of Rover's play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a production in the festival, playwrights receive $150 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.

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