10-MINUTE COMEDIES Festival to Return at Rover Dramawerks
Nine winning scripts, selected blind from hundreds of entries, will take the stage at the Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Rover Dramawerks will host its annual festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from over 300 plays submitted blind from playwrights all over the world, nine short comedies will be presented July 30 – August 15.
Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm the first and third weekends, and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the second weekend. Performances are at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.
Winning Plays With Directors and Casts:
Housewarning Party by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Kevin Westbrook
Artie - Richard Houghton
Raul - Doug Kent
Raven - Meg Steffens
Josh - Geoff Sykes
It Sounds Like Science by Russell Weeks (Seattle, WA), directed by Charlotte Taylor
Dr Sloan - Eric Levy
Chris - Andie Pace
Ar - Audrey Murphy
37 Origami Bees by Philip Middleton Williams (Palmetto Bay, FL), directed by Sara Jones
Fred - Ken Schwartz
Johnny - Aidan Fenton
The Moment Before by Samantha Eppes (Cary, NC), directed by Heather Roberts
Hero - Brandon Karcher
Villain - Rudy Aguilar
Henchman #1 - Geetha George
Henchman #2 - Lydia Sims
Living Doll by David Golden (Seattle, WA), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan
Leo - Geoff Sykes
Jennifer - Andie Pace
Celestial Bank by Rusty Harding (Garland, TX), directed by Nancy Pistilli
Dave - Doug Kent
ATM - Camilla Norder
Susan - JoAnn Dodson
Police Officer - Ken Schwartz
Jim - David Keller
Gavin Hammerdúk is All Tálk by Richard Lyons Conlon (Wheaton, IL), directed by Russell Sims
Gavin Hammerdúk - Eric Levy
Gwendolyn - Laura Sosnowsky
Prof. Ernst Quellenkopf - Richard Houghton
Rachel Burnsdorf - Cecil Powell
Recorded Voices: TBD
Unhealthy Appetites by Steven Korbar (San Juan Capistrano, CA), directed by Matt Stepan
Frank - Geoff Sykes
Jerry - Aidan Fenton
My Work Friend's Boyfriend by Lucy Singer (Manchester, UK), directed by Laura Jennings
Sophie - Meg Steffens
Katy - Andie Pace
Michael - Eric Levy
All nine plays are considered the winners of Rover's play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a production in the festival, playwrights receive $150 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.
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Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra
Meyerson Symphony Center (8/15-8/15)
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Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
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DISNEY'S FROZEN
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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Hallmarked
Plaza Theatre Company (8/14-9/12)
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Jane Eyre The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (7/17-8/08)
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Shakespeare But One Of Us Is Drunk: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The VORTEX (8/13-8/22)
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Bluey's Big Play
Bass Performance Hall (9/19-9/20)
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Holly Street
A.D. Players at the George Theater (8/19-9/06)
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Pat Green
Bass Performance Hall (10/23-10/23)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/01-6/06)