10-MINUTE COMEDIES Festival to Return at Rover Dramawerks

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Rover Dramawerks will host its annual festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from over 300 plays submitted blind from playwrights all over the world, nine short comedies will be presented July 30 – August 15.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm the first and third weekends, and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the second weekend. Performances are at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Winning Plays With Directors and Casts:

Housewarning Party by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Kevin Westbrook

Artie - Richard Houghton

Raul - Doug Kent

Raven - Meg Steffens

Josh - Geoff Sykes

It Sounds Like Science by Russell Weeks (Seattle, WA), directed by Charlotte Taylor

Dr Sloan - Eric Levy

Chris - Andie Pace

Ar - Audrey Murphy

37 Origami Bees by Philip Middleton Williams (Palmetto Bay, FL), directed by Sara Jones

Fred - Ken Schwartz

Johnny - Aidan Fenton

The Moment Before by Samantha Eppes (Cary, NC), directed by Heather Roberts

Hero - Brandon Karcher

Villain - Rudy Aguilar

Henchman #1 - Geetha George

Henchman #2 - Lydia Sims

Living Doll by David Golden (Seattle, WA), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan

Leo - Geoff Sykes

Jennifer - Andie Pace

Celestial Bank by Rusty Harding (Garland, TX), directed by Nancy Pistilli

Dave - Doug Kent

ATM - Camilla Norder

Susan - JoAnn Dodson

Police Officer - Ken Schwartz

Jim - David Keller

Gavin Hammerdúk is All Tálk by Richard Lyons Conlon (Wheaton, IL), directed by Russell Sims

Gavin Hammerdúk - Eric Levy

Gwendolyn - Laura Sosnowsky

Prof. Ernst Quellenkopf - Richard Houghton

Rachel Burnsdorf - Cecil Powell

Recorded Voices: TBD

Unhealthy Appetites by Steven Korbar (San Juan Capistrano, CA), directed by Matt Stepan

Frank - Geoff Sykes

Jerry - Aidan Fenton

My Work Friend's Boyfriend by Lucy Singer (Manchester, UK), directed by Laura Jennings

Sophie - Meg Steffens

Katy - Andie Pace

Michael - Eric Levy

All nine plays are considered the winners of Rover's play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a production in the festival, playwrights receive $150 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.

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