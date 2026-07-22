AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN to Close Birdville Tour with Final Performances in North Richland Hills

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AMON! The Ultimate Texan returns this weekend for its final two performances at the Platinum Music Complex in North Richland Hills, concluding its special Birdville Tour presented by the Mid-Cities Arts Collective.

The award-winning one-man play stars veteran actor Kelvin Dilks as legendary Texas publisher and businessman Amon G. Carter Sr. Under the direction of Connie Sanchez and written by longtime journalist and author Dave Lieber.

The Birdville engagement has been especially meaningful for Dilks and Sanchez, both longtime Birdville ISD educators whose careers inspired generations of students in the Mid-Cities.

More than a biography, AMON! offers audiences an entertaining and often hilarious look at the larger-than-life publisher who helped shape Fort Worth, championed Texas industry, founded the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's influence across the region, and left an enduring legacy in education, aviation, broadcasting, and philanthropy.

The North Richland Hills engagement also highlights the mission of the Mid-Cities Arts Collective, an organization committed to expanding opportunities for live performing arts in Northeast Tarrant County and bringing professional-quality productions to local audiences.

Final Performances

Saturday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Both performances will be presented at the Platinum Music Complex, 7301 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills.

Tickets are available at www.amonplay.com.

For audiences who have been waiting to experience AMON! The Ultimate Texan, this weekend marks the final opportunity to see the acclaimed production during its Birdville Tour.

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