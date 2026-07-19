YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Launches New Production Studio Spotlight Cast & Crew

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You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the iconic Peanuts comic strips by Charles M. Schulz, is taking the stage July 24 & 25 at Paschal High School's Miriam Todd Theatre for Spotlight Cast And Crew's very first Studio production. This show, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Clark Gesner and Additional Material by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer, celebrates the heart, humor and of course happiness of these beloved characters.

All of Spotlight Cast & Crew's productions are directed, performed, choreographed, stage managed and primarily designed by students from across the greater DFW area. All of student artists involved receive guidance from mentors who are all established industry professionals. Additionally, all of Spotlight Cast & Crew's programming is 100% tuition-free, which removes the financial barrier that stands between many aspiring student artists and extracurricular training outside of school.

'Ever since co-founding Spotlight Cast & Crew, I have wanted to produce You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do so for the launch of our brand new program, The Spotlight Studio: a brand-new extension of our mission, designed for student artists who are ready to take the next step in their theatre education journey.'-Spotlight Cast & Crew Executive Director & Co-Founder Joe Westermann

The entire Spotlight Cast & Crew team is thrilled to be closing out their sixth summer season with this program expansion and heartwarming story and hope that the Greater Fort Worth community will come out to see the amazing work of the twenty-two student artists involved in the inaugural Studio production.

Tickets for both performances on July 24 & 25 at The Miriam Todd Theatre at Paschal High School are on sale now at spotlightcastcrew.org/charlie-brown.

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