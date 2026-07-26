Video: KLOOK AND VINETTE Preview Song Shared by Jubilee Theatre

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Jubilee Theatre unveiled a new video featuring performers Brian Gibson and Tamya J. Simmons singing "Fragile" and "Best Part," offering a musical preview of the theatre's upcoming production of "Klook and Vinette." The clip was shot by LeightVision Productions and edited by Eclectic: Visual Freedom, giving audiences an early listen ahead of the show's run.

"Klook and Vinette" is written by Ché Walker and follows two people trying to outrun their pasts as they search for peace, purpose, and connection while building a new life together. According to the theatre, the production blends soulful music with lyrical storytelling, balancing tough and tender moments with humor as its central couple confronts the difficulty of healing.

The show is directed by Khira Hailey and will run on Jubilee Theatre's stage from July 31, 2026, through August 30, 2026, at the company's Fort Worth venue on Main Street. Tickets are available through the theatre's website.

Hailey also directed Jubilee's production of The Voices of Donny Hathaway, another recent offering from the company built around music and storytelling. The new video gives audiences a first taste of the vocal performances that will anchor "Klook and Vinette" when it opens next summer.

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