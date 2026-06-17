URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL to Open at Kalita Humphreys Theater from Uptown Players

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Uptown Players will present Urinetown: The Musical, the Tony Award-winning satire that proves some of life's most basic necessities can become the biggest battlegrounds.

Running July 10–19, 2026, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Urinetown combines sharp political satire, outrageous comedy, and an unforgettable Broadway score into one of the most inventive musicals of the past quarter century.

Set in a drought-stricken future where private toilets have been outlawed, citizens must pay to use public restrooms controlled by the powerful Urine Good Company. When a young hero named Bobby Strong decides enough is enough, he ignites a rebellion that challenges corporate greed, government control, and the cost of simply being human.

Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, Urinetown cleverly spoofs everything from classic Broadway musicals to politics and capitalism while delivering a surprisingly heartfelt story about hope, community, and standing up for what's right.

Whether it's rising costs, endless fees, or the feeling that the system isn't always working for everyday people, Urinetown finds humor in those frustrations," said Executive Producer Jeff Rane. "Most importantly, it's incredibly funny. Sometimes we all need an excuse to laugh, and Urinetown delivers that in a big way.

Leading the creative team is Director Penny Ayn Maas, Music Director Vonda K. Bowling, and Choreographer Gabriela Ayala Yarbrough.

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