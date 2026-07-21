Dallas Arts District Names Ahava Silkey-Jones as New Executive Director

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As the Dallas Arts District continues expanding its role as one of the region's most important cultural, economic and civic assets, the nonprofit organization that shares its name has announced the appointment of Ahava Silkey-Jones as its new Executive Director. Silkey-Jones brings more than 15 years of leadership experience spanning higher education, nonprofit management, arts administration and civic engagement to the role.

'The Dallas Arts District is one of America's great cultural neighborhoods—a place where creativity inspires community, strengthens the economy and enriches everyday life,' said Silkey-Jones. 'I'm honored to join this extraordinary organization at such an exciting moment. We have an incredible opportunity to elevate the District's national and global profile while creating an even more welcoming, connected and vibrant place for everyone who lives, works and visits here.'

Home to 19 cultural organizations across 118 acres in the heart of Downtown Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. More than world-class museums, performance venues and parks, it is a collaborative neighborhood where arts, commerce, education, recreation, residential, churches and community intersect to create one of the nation's most vibrant urban destinations. It is a successful downtown asset that helps retain businesses and attract corporate relocations and talent to Dallas.

'This organization's role in shaping downtown's quality of life, economic vitality and global identity has never been more important,' said Warren Tranquada, Chair of the Dallas Arts District Board of Directors and President & CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. 'Ahava understands that success is built through collaboration and shared purpose. She's spent her career bringing people together across sectors to create lasting community impact and will continue that as she builds on the remarkable momentum of the Dallas Arts District.'

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the organization and for downtown. Over the past year, the Dallas Arts District organization has adopted a new strategic vision focused on advocacy, placemaking, safety, infrastructure, programming and sustainable growth; expanded partnerships across the district; advanced initiatives to create a more vibrant public realm. During the nine FIFA World Cup matches in North Texas, the Arts District welcomed international attention by hosting RedBall Dallas, one of the city's most successful public art initiatives in recent years. Stakeholders also hosted four major festivals to showcase the neighborhood's venues, public spaces and iconic architecture for hundreds of thousands of local and international visitors. Together, these efforts have positioned the organization for its next phase of growth and impact.

Silkey-Jones comes to this new role from Dallas College where she has served as Vice Provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design where she led academic strategy, programming and industry partnerships across seven campuses for the arts. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for building meaningful partnerships that connect arts and culture with education, workforce development, and community investment.

The appointment follows the retirement of longtime Executive Director Lily Weiss. During the leadership transition, former Board Chair Jill Magnuson stepped into the role of Interim Executive Director, providing continuity while helping guide the organization through future planning and positioning it for its next chapter. She will now return to volunteer service with the organization.

'Jill's leadership during this transition was invaluable,' Tranquada said. 'She provided stability while also helping establish a clear vision for the future. Her work has left the organization stronger, and we are grateful she will continue supporting the Dallas Arts District as a volunteer leader.'

Already recognized as one of the region's emerging civic and arts leaders, Silkey-Jones received the 2025 Obelisk Award from the Business Council for the Arts and was named a 2025 Top Woman Leader by Women We Admire. She holds degrees from Harvard University, Roosevelt University and DePaul University and serves on numerous local and national boards dedicated to advancing arts, education and community engagement.



Photo Credit: Jaren Collins of @JCiCreatives

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