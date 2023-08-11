Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a partnership with MELT Ice Creams to celebrate the Fort Worth premiere of Disney's FROZEN.

Introducing a flavor worth melting for, Sweet Cream and Snowflakes, this magical ice cream flavor is a frosty blue sweet cream base colored with blue spirulina, with sugar cookie crumbles and white chocolate bark throughout. This flavor is only available for a limited time exclusively at performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall and all MELT locations beginning August 11 until sell out.

Fans of FROZEN and frozen treats are encouraged to visit MELT's Instagram page (@melticecreams) to enter to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Thursday, August 17 performance and an exclusive merch package.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now playing a 2-week premiere engagement at Bass Performance Hall through Sunday, August 20. In Fort Worth, FROZEN will play weekdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. Premium Plus Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com/frozen or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.