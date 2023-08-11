Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

This flavor is only available for a limited time exclusively at performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall and all MELT locations beginning August 11 until sell out.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake Photo 3 NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake
Four Day Weekend Extends Run at Coppell Arts Center Through January Photo 4 Four Day Weekend Extends Run at Coppell Arts Center Through January

Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a partnership with MELT Ice Creams to celebrate the Fort Worth premiere of Disney's FROZEN.

Introducing a flavor worth melting for, Sweet Cream and Snowflakes, this magical ice cream flavor is a frosty blue sweet cream base colored with blue spirulina, with sugar cookie crumbles and white chocolate bark throughout. This flavor is only available for a limited time exclusively at performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall and all MELT locations beginning August 11 until sell out.

 

Fans of FROZEN and frozen treats are encouraged to visit MELT's Instagram page (@melticecreams) to enter to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Thursday, August 17 performance and an exclusive merch package.

 

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now playing a 2-week premiere engagement at Bass Performance Hall through Sunday, August 20. In Fort Worth, FROZEN will play weekdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. Premium Plus Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com/frozen or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
MAMAS DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters Photo
MAMA'S DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters

Experience the emotionally resonant and family-oriented stage play, 'Mama's Daughters,' in Dallas on Aug. 26. Don't miss this thought-provoking and riveting performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Get your tickets now!

2
DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich Photo
DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich

Opening on August 25 and performing Thursdays through Sundays through September 23 is 'DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room', the world premiere of the latest installment in the Death the Musical saga.

3
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Fair Assembly Photo
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Fair Assembly

If you’re only going to produce one show a year, as, to date, Fair Assembly does, you’d best make the most of it.  And once again, they’ve done exactly that, putting together a production that deserves a larger audience than the upstairs studio theater at The Wyly Theater can provide.

4
Disneys FROZEN Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall Photo
Disney's FROZEN Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has announced a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Upright Theatre Company (8/25-9/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Greenville Municipal Auditorium (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW
Dallas Childrens Theater (4/27-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let The Right One In
Addison Theatre Centre (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You