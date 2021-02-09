Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces New Streaming Production of DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

This streaming engagement will run March 9-28, 2021.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today a brand-new digital streaming show from the creators of the smash off-Broadway tour DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY, which has played to sold-out houses at Bass Hall's McDavid Studio.

Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead Dixie Longate has returned with an all-new streaming show for these unpredictable times - DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR. Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America's favorite bar hopper, Dixie Longate. She'll be mixing drinks with the four basic food groups: rum, gin, vodka and tequila while sharing new stories that prove happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass. It's an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours by looking for the good in even the most complicated situations.

This streaming engagement will run March 9-28, 2021. Tickets are now on sale and are $35 per household with a limited number of $75 VIP tickets available featuring an exclusive gift box from Dixie. For more information, visit www.basshall.com/dixiehappyhour.


