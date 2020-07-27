Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces Additional Programming Changes

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall, announced additional programming changes today as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following performances have been rescheduled:

Alive at the Bass, presented by University Christian Church at Bass Hall, Sept. 15 (rescheduled to March 9, 2021)

Suzy Bogguss, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth at McDavid Studio, Sept. 25 (rescheduled to May 15, 2021)

Ticket holders will receive an email with additional ticket information and options. No action is required.

