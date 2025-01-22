Parker Elementary Advanced Chorus Selected To Perform at American Choral Directors Association Conference

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Parker Elementary Advanced Chorus, under the direction of Marianna Parnas-Simpson, has been selected as one of the performing ensembles at the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Conference in Dallas March 18-22—a distinction granted to only the most exceptional choral groups in the nation. This magnet school in Houston Independent School District (HISD) is the only elementary school in the United States to be chosen to perform in the conference's history.

The selection process for the ACDA Conference is highly competitive, involving rigorous evaluations by panels of distinguished choral experts. This recognition places Parker Elementary among the nation's elite music programs and highlights the excellence in arts education provided within HISD.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, talent, and hard work of our students and the incredible music program we have cultivated,” says Parnas-Simpson. “However, as a Title 1 school, we have a fundraising goal to meet to make this dream happen for our wonderful students. In order to perform for the ACDA, Parker Chorus needs to raise an additional $13,000 in the next several weeks.”

“Performing at this conference will offer our students a transformative experience, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage and exemplify HISD's commitment to fostering exceptional arts programs and creating opportunities for students to shine beyond the classroom,” Parnas-Simpson continues.

Performances for the Parker Elementary Chorus are scheduled on Friday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera Houston and then at 2:30 p.m. at Meyerson Symphony Hall, both in Dallas. During the conference, the students will be able to experience the most outstanding choral performances of professional, university, high school and middle choirs in the country.

Parnas-Simpson hopes that Houston-area community members will help the kids realize this dream by making a contribution online at www.parkerfriends.org/donate/. In the memo/comments box, please enter “For Parker Advanced Chorus performance at ACDA in Dallas, TX.” Any donation amount is appreciated.

Comments