Ohlook Online Presents Summer Training Season Including Camps, Workshops, Intensives and More

Ohlook Online, formerly Ohlook Performing Arts Center, is paving the path through this pandemic and will be launching a fully integrated online platform beginning (June 6). "The safety of our students, actors, audience and instructors is always first on our mind," said Jill Lord, Executive Director of Ohlook Online. "We are facing the unknown of when it would be safe to gather in groups again," said Lord. This new, groundbreaking program will allow the performing arts community to continue to learn, create and perform through its new, star-packed online platform.

Ohlook PAC was not granted government help and did not receive rent assistance from their landlord for its physical facility. "We were faced with the hard decision that we could no longer pay for our theater home," said Lord. "We know this is a very challenging time for everyone, and we know the importance of theatre and the community it creates." The curtain came down on the former Ohlook Theater this month, but what will rise in its place is going to be something students in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have never witnessed before.

Ohlook Online and Jill Lord have put together a summer training season which will have every thespian "zooming" to the virtual stage. Single week camps, workshops, intensives, and virtual productions will fill the Summer months, and beyond. Names such as: Justin Paul & Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman), Corey Cott (Broadway's Newsies, Bandstand and upcoming Filthy Rich), Charles Baker (Breaking Bad, Black List), JV Mercanti (Assoc. Director NBC's Jesus Christ Super Star Live and Associate Director of Musical Theater at Pace University's School of the Arts), Patrick Goodwin (CSA Telsey + Company, Marty Johnson (iTheatrics) are just the tip of the iceberg. Advanced dancers will be training with top Broadway dance names like Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Jess LeProtto (So You Think You Can Dance Broadway's Newsies, Carousel, Cats, Hello Dolly), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls, The Prom), and Gabi Campo (West Side Story, The Prom) among others.

Do you have the next American play, musical, or song lyrics in your head dying to get out? Ohlook Online has you covered there, too, from workshops to competitions taught and hosted by Rob Rokicki (Lighting Thief), Will Reynolds and Eric Price (Radioactive, Fred Ebb Award) and Vichet Chum (Bad Sisters: Steppenwolf Theatre, High School Play: Nostalgia Fest, Playing at Dallas Theatre Center this season) and Alexa Spiegel (Program Director, 54 Below).

Ohlook Online hasn't forgotten about their younger actors either. They will offer weekly camps focusing on creativity and fun while continuing to train the coveted triple threat performer.

This summer let your computer "set the stage" on training that is unmatched anywhere else.

"Ohlook is Jill Lord," says former "Ohlookian" now singer, songwriter, and workshop teacher, Lorena Leigh. "I'm sad to see the space go, but the magic that it creates was always Jill Lord and wherever Jill is, the magic that is 'Ohlook' follows.

While nothing can ever take the place of face-to-face training, Lord has secured top talent to ensure that Ohlook Online is ready for the lights to shine on its virtual stage.

Visit www.ohlookonline.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You